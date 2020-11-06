Mr. Kevin McAfee, sustainable range program officer assigned to the 7th Army Training Command, Regional Training Support Division, South talks about democracy and the Army Values at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2020. (U.S. Army video by TSC Vicenza)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 09:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|755730
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-A0923-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107849854
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Democracy and Army Values Videos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT