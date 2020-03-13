Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Elements of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program is the Army's investment to optimize Soldier personal readiness, reduce injury rates, improve rehabilitation after injury, and increase the overall effectiveness of the Total Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 08:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755728
    VIRIN: 200611-A-A4411-1097
    PIN: 900105
    Filename: DOD_107849795
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elements of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier Readiness
    Holistic Health
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT