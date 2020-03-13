The Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program is the Army's investment to optimize Soldier personal readiness, reduce injury rates, improve rehabilitation after injury, and increase the overall effectiveness of the Total Army.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 08:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755728
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-A4411-1097
|PIN:
|900105
|Filename:
|DOD_107849795
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Elements of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT