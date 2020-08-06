Addresses the Army's contributions to society highlighting engineering projects, exploration, and racial and gender integration.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 07:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755719
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-A4411-1094
|PIN:
|900127
|Filename:
|DOD_107849763
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Birthday: Contributions to Society, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT