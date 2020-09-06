USAG Italy’s Emergency Services participates in training during COVID-19, June 09, 2020. U.S. Army Video by PFC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 06:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755709
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-FF323-032
|PIN:
|32
|Filename:
|DOD_107849752
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Emergency Services Participate in Training AFNE, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT