APS-2 Eygelshoven and Brunssum Site orientation

BRUSSELS -- Sandra Arvay, Army Relocation Program manager with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, provides an orientation for U.S. service members, civilian employees and their Family members to process into Army Prepositioned Stock Site Eygelshoven and Brunssum Site in the Netherlands. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)