    APS-2 Eygelshoven and Brunssum Site orientation

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    06.02.2020

    Video by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    BRUSSELS -- Sandra Arvay, Army Relocation Program manager with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, provides an orientation for U.S. service members, civilian employees and their Family members to process into Army Prepositioned Stock Site Eygelshoven and Brunssum Site in the Netherlands. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 08:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755703
    VIRIN: 200602-A-TR183-167
    Filename: DOD_107849741
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE 
    Hometown: BRUNSSUM, NL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APS-2 Eygelshoven and Brunssum Site orientation, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Netherlands
    Garrison
    US Army
    APS
    Brunssum
    Benelux
    USAG Benelux
    Eygelshoven
    APS-2

