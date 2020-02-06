BRUSSELS -- Sandra Arvay, Army Relocation Program manager with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, provides an orientation for U.S. service members, civilian employees and their Family members to process into Army Prepositioned Stock Site Eygelshoven and Brunssum Site in the Netherlands. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 08:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755703
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-TR183-167
|Filename:
|DOD_107849741
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
|Hometown:
|BRUNSSUM, NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, APS-2 Eygelshoven and Brunssum Site orientation, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT