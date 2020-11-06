Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Otis C. Jones Farewell Address

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Otis C. Jones bids Yokota Airmen farewell and welcomes Col. Andrew Campbell as the new 374th Airlift Wing commander!

