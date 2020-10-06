Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Art Center Reopening on Ederle AFNE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.10.2020

    Video by Pfc. Trinity Carter 

    AFN Vicenza

    USAG Italy Art Center reopening during COVID-19, May 26, 2020. U.S. Army Video by PFC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 05:46
    Category:
    Video ID: 755693
    VIRIN: 200611-A-FF323-010
    PIN: 10
    Filename: DOD_107849726
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Art Center Reopening on Ederle AFNE, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pandemic
    Strong Europe
    Target_News_Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    KillTheVirus
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT