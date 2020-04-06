The Southside Fitness Center is re-opening June 15th with new policies in accordance to social distancing practices.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 05:17
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755688
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-ZV099-354
|Filename:
|DOD_107849697
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, SouthSide Fitness Center Re-Opening Covid-19, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
