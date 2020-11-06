Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resiliency through avoid biases

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week's Chaplain's Neighborhood, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Chigasaki Southern Beach, Japan, and talks about how being biased, or judging a book by its cover, impairs a person's ability to learn from others. Chaplain Johnston continues to talk resiliency to encourage spiritual strength and readiness during difficult times until 'Together We Win.'