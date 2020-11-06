Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resiliency through avoid biases

    CHIGASAKI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In this week's Chaplain's Neighborhood, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Chigasaki Southern Beach, Japan, and talks about how being biased, or judging a book by its cover, impairs a person's ability to learn from others. Chaplain Johnston continues to talk resiliency to encourage spiritual strength and readiness during difficult times until 'Together We Win.'

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 04:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 755684
    VIRIN: 200611-A-PI656-001
    PIN: 200611
    Filename: DOD_107849691
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: CHIGASAKI, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resiliency through avoid biases, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Humor
    Ready and Resilient
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    38th ADA Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    By Valor And Power
    COVID-19
    Kill the Virus
    Chaplains Neighborhood
    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston
    Together We Win

