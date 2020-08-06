Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan Celebrates 245th Army Birthday with Competitions

    JAPAN

    06.08.2020

    Video by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Japan Celebrates 245th Army Birthday with Competitions with Soldiers showing their grit and resiliency June 8-10 despite COVID-19 challenges. Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 02:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755668
    VIRIN: 200608-A-A1108-124
    PIN: 124
    Filename: DOD_107849554
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Celebrates 245th Army Birthday with Competitions, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Birthday
    U.S. Army Japan
    COVID-19

