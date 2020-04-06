Watch as Marine Cpl Carla O, a COMMSTRAT Marine with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, who will soon join the AFN team, tells a story about a family member who served on Okinawa during WWII.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 01:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755658
|VIRIN:
|200604-M-WD207-963
|Filename:
|DOD_107849529
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Marines Story, by Cpl Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
