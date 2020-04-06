Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Marines Story

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2020

    Video by Cpl. Luc Boatman 

    AFN Okinawa

    Watch as Marine Cpl Carla O, a COMMSTRAT Marine with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, who will soon join the AFN team, tells a story about a family member who served on Okinawa during WWII.

    This work, A Marines Story, by Cpl Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

