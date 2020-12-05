Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Active interdicts suspected smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean; 2,000 pounds of cocaine seized

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) boarding team interdicts a suspected smuggling vessel in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May, 12, 2020. More than 2,000 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $37 million, was seized in the boarding. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Steve Schink, Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Huma, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Lance Fogle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 01:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755657
    VIRIN: 200512-G-G0200-2001
    Filename: DOD_107849526
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PORT ANGELES, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    USCG
    cocaine
    interdiction
    UAS
    Coast Guard
    Operation Martillo
    Martillo
    eastern Pacific Ocean
    Coast Guard Cutter Active
    counterdrug ops

