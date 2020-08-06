Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Attack Squadron 311 Change of Command Video Message

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victor Mackson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A change of command video message for Marine Attack Squadron 311, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., June 8, 2020. The official change of command was conducted on June 12, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Mackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 00:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755656
    VIRIN: 200608-M-QJ345-3490
    Filename: DOD_107849492
    Length: 00:16:18
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Attack Squadron 311 Change of Command Video Message, by LCpl Victor Mackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    COC
    VMA-311
    3DMAW

