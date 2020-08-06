Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Sailors treat simulated casualties at an FSB

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Cpl. Britany Rowlett 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy medical personnel with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, treat a simulated casualty at a forward staging base during Realistic Urban Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 8, 2020. The purpose of RUT is to enhance the integration and collective capability of the MEU's command, air, ground and logistics elements while conducting a series of challenging and realistic training events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755649
    VIRIN: 200608-M-ZN327-2001
    Filename: DOD_107849442
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Sailors treat simulated casualties at an FSB, by Cpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    15th MEU
    U.S. Marine Corps
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    navy
    sailors
    RUT
    Fort Hunter Liggit
    Forward Staging Base

