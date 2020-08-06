15th MEU Sailors treat simulated casualties at an FSB

U.S. Navy medical personnel with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, treat a simulated casualty at a forward staging base during Realistic Urban Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 8, 2020. The purpose of RUT is to enhance the integration and collective capability of the MEU's command, air, ground and logistics elements while conducting a series of challenging and realistic training events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
