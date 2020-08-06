15th MEU Sailors treat simulated casualties at an FSB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy medical personnel with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, treat a simulated casualty at a forward staging base during Realistic Urban Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 8, 2020. The purpose of RUT is to enhance the integration and collective capability of the MEU's command, air, ground and logistics elements while conducting a series of challenging and realistic training events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)