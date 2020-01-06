Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Walker Aquatics Center offers swim lessons

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    US Army Garrison Daegu

    The Camp Walker Aquatics Center is offering swimming lessons to children ages 3-18 on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 5 p.m. Also, parent and child lessons are held every other Saturday starting at noon. Check out this video of our USAG Daegu and Area IV kids having a blast at swim class, and contact the Aquatics Center at DSN 763-2281 or commerical 0503-363-2281 if you have any questions. Sign up now! Video by PFC Lee, Mingyu & PFC Meiers, Cole

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 21:00
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Korea
    Daegu
    Swimming
    Garrison
    MWR
    FMWR
    USAG Daegu
    Swin Class

