Camp Walker Aquatics Center offers swim lessons

The Camp Walker Aquatics Center is offering swimming lessons to children ages 3-18 on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 5 p.m. Also, parent and child lessons are held every other Saturday starting at noon. Check out this video of our USAG Daegu and Area IV kids having a blast at swim class, and contact the Aquatics Center at DSN 763-2281 or commerical 0503-363-2281 if you have any questions. Sign up now! Video by PFC Lee, Mingyu & PFC Meiers, Cole
