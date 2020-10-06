Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th CONS B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll from the 355th Contracting Squadron Acquisitions and Services Flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. This package also has shots from a local construction site on base.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755643
    VIRIN: 200610-F-FZ485-883
    Filename: DOD_107849411
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th CONS B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Tucson
    Contracting
    ACC
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    support
    Military
    construction
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DM
    CONS
    355th Wing
    355 WG
    355th CONS
    355 CONS
    355th Contracting Squadron

