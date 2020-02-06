Specialist Paige Curtiss

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Paige Curtiss talks about her mission in Chinle, Ariz. at the Alternate Care Facility on Navajo Nation. She is able to provide extra support to doctors, nurses and patients at the ACF by acting as a Navajo translator.