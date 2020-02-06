Specialist Paige Curtiss

Spc. Paige Curtiss talks about her mission in Chinle, Ariz. at the Alternate Care Facility on Navajo Nation. She is able to provide extra support to doctors, nurses and patients at the ACF by acting as a Navajo translator.
|06.02.2020
|06.10.2020 20:00
|Interviews
|755639
|200602-A-MN507-1002
|DOD_107849392
|00:03:15
|CHINLE, AZ, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
