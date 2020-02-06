Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Specialist Paige Curtiss

    CHINLE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Spc. John Randall 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Paige Curtiss talks about her mission in Chinle, Ariz. at the Alternate Care Facility on Navajo Nation. She is able to provide extra support to doctors, nurses and patients at the ACF by acting as a Navajo translator.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 20:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 755639
    VIRIN: 200602-A-MN507-1002
    Filename: DOD_107849392
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: CHINLE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Translator
    Community
    National Guard
    Navajo Nation
    Why we serve
    AZNG
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    Chinle

