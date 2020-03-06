This is the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, U.S. Air Force Capt Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, performing the "quick climb", a maximum-G pull to the vertical after the High Speed Pass at .95 Mach (720 mph).
The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration is made up of combat-ready Airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 14-member team works to showcase the professionalism of the U.S. Air Force and the cutting edge of it's aviation arsenal through a high-speed aerial demonstration at airshows across the world.
This work, Wait for the Drop: "The Quick Climb", by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS
