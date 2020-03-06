Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wait for the Drop: "The Quick Climb"

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    This is the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, U.S. Air Force Capt Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, performing the "quick climb", a maximum-G pull to the vertical after the High Speed Pass at .95 Mach (720 mph).⁣⁣

    The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration is made up of combat-ready Airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 14-member team works to showcase the professionalism of the U.S. Air Force and the cutting edge of it's aviation arsenal through a high-speed aerial demonstration at airshows across the world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755632
    VIRIN: 200603-F-TY205-1001
    Filename: DOD_107849308
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wait for the Drop: "The Quick Climb", by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

