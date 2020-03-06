Wait for the Drop: "The Quick Climb"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, U.S. Air Force Capt Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, performing the "quick climb", a maximum-G pull to the vertical after the High Speed Pass at .95 Mach (720 mph).⁣⁣



The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration is made up of combat-ready Airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 14-member team works to showcase the professionalism of the U.S. Air Force and the cutting edge of it's aviation arsenal through a high-speed aerial demonstration at airshows across the world.