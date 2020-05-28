Airman Leadership School is back at Fort Meade

The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland has restarted the Airman Leadership School virtually to accommodate social distancing while providing Airmen with professional development opportunities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
