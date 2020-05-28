Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School is back at Fort Meade

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland has restarted the Airman Leadership School virtually to accommodate social distancing while providing Airmen with professional development opportunities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:43
    This work, Airman Leadership School is back at Fort Meade, by SrA Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

