Fort McCoy Change of Command ceremony transferring from outgoing Col. Hui Chae Kim to incoming Col. Michael D. Poss. The ceremony was presided by Ms. Brenda Lee McCullough Director, IMCOM-Readiness.
|06.10.2020
|06.10.2020 17:28
|Briefings
|755629
|200610-D-VQ984-189
|DOD_107849264
|00:23:10
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|2
|4
|4
|0
