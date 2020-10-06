Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Change of Command

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy Change of Command ceremony transferring from outgoing Col. Hui Chae Kim to incoming Col. Michael D. Poss. The ceremony was presided by Ms. Brenda Lee McCullough Director, IMCOM-Readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755629
    VIRIN: 200610-D-VQ984-189
    Filename: DOD_107849264
    Length: 00:23:10
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Change of Command Fort McCoy

