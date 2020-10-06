Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am an Airman

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Ryan Law

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, addresses the workforce on diversity and inclusion, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 10, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:31
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am an Airman, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

