Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, addresses the workforce on diversity and inclusion, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 10, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 16:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|755621
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107849168
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I Am an Airman, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT