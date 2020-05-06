Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SouthSide Fitness Center re-opening B-roll

    RAMSTIEN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.05.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class MANUEL ZAMORA 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    June 15th is the beginning of re-openings of many places in Ramstein Germany including the South Side Fitness Center. New policies have been made to keep people safe practicing social distancing.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755616
    VIRIN: 200605-F-ZV099-814
    Filename: DOD_107849138
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RAMSTIEN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SouthSide Fitness Center re-opening B-roll, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

