Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    For KC-46A Pegasus taxi, takeoff and land at Altus AFB, Oklahoma

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Four U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aircraft taxi takeoff and land at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, during a large formation exercise, May 21, 2020. During the exercise, a total of ten KC-135s, ten C-17s and four KC-46s took off from the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755613
    VIRIN: 200521-F-WY226-1194
    Filename: DOD_107849108
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For KC-46A Pegasus taxi, takeoff and land at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Altus
    Pegasus
    Oklahoma
    Boeing
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    Altus Oklahoma
    97 AMW
    KC-46
    KC-46 Pegasus
    Boeing KC-46 Pegasus
    Altus AFB. Altus Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT