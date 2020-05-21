For KC-46A Pegasus taxi, takeoff and land at Altus AFB, Oklahoma

Four U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aircraft taxi takeoff and land at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, during a large formation exercise, May 21, 2020. During the exercise, a total of ten KC-135s, ten C-17s and four KC-46s took off from the base.
|05.21.2020
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
