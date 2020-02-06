JB Charleston tests out the Negative Pressurized Connex Lite June 2, 2020. This capability will allow Aeromedical Evacuation personnel to transport infected patients safely within the C-130 aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755610
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-ED762-710
|Filename:
|DOD_107849092
|Length:
|00:08:19
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Negative Pressurized Connex Lite b-roll package, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT