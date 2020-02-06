Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Negative Pressurized Connex Lite Interview package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    JB Charleston tests out the Negative Pressurized Connex Lite June 2, 2020. This capability will allow Aeromedical Evacuation personnel to transport infected patients safely within the C-130 aircraft.

    Interview B-roll titles:

    1) Lt. Col. Paul Hendrickson
    Materiel Leader, AF CBRNE Defense Systems Branch
    2) Ralph Beebe
    President, Highland Engineering
    3) Lt. Col. Andrew Severt
    Medical Readiness Chief, AMC HQ Command Surgeon
    4) Lt. Col. Sarah Morton
    Flight Nurse Evaluator, AMC HQ Command Aeromedical
    5) Capt. Kerollos Marzouk
    CBRNE Engineer, AF CBRNE Defense System

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755609
    VIRIN: 200602-F-ED762-180
    Filename: DOD_107849085
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Negative Pressurized Connex Lite Interview package, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    AMC
    USAF
    Joint Base Charleston
    JBPAO
    NPCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT