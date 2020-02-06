JB Charleston tests out the Negative Pressurized Connex Lite June 2, 2020. This capability will allow Aeromedical Evacuation personnel to transport infected patients safely within the C-130 aircraft.
Interview B-roll titles:
1) Lt. Col. Paul Hendrickson
Materiel Leader, AF CBRNE Defense Systems Branch
2) Ralph Beebe
President, Highland Engineering
3) Lt. Col. Andrew Severt
Medical Readiness Chief, AMC HQ Command Surgeon
4) Lt. Col. Sarah Morton
Flight Nurse Evaluator, AMC HQ Command Aeromedical
5) Capt. Kerollos Marzouk
CBRNE Engineer, AF CBRNE Defense System
This work, Negative Pressurized Connex Lite Interview B-Roll, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS
