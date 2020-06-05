COVID-19 Response PSA from Col. Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander

Public Service Announcement (PSA) from 17th Training Wing commander, Col. Andres Nazario. He discusses how the base is responding and adapting to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 15:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|755604
|VIRIN:
|200506-F-AU874-415
|Filename:
|DOD_107849067
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
