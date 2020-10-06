Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd Leaves NBSD

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) departs San Diego following the Navy's aggressive response to a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship. Kidd arrived at Naval Base San Diego April 28 to provide medical care for the crew and clean and disinfect the ship. Kidd is scheduled to return to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to continue its mission in support of SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755599
    VIRIN: 200610-N-SB299-1001
    Filename: DOD_107849028
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USS Kidd
    CNSP
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus

