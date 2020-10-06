USS Kidd Leaves NBSD

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) departs San Diego following the Navy's aggressive response to a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship. Kidd arrived at Naval Base San Diego April 28 to provide medical care for the crew and clean and disinfect the ship. Kidd is scheduled to return to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to continue its mission in support of SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)