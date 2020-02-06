CG TRADOC, GEN Paul E. Funk II, will give an overview of the FY21 Branching Plan to commandants via studio shoot at the Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, VA.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 14:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755591
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-A4411-1091
|PIN:
|900137
|Filename:
|DOD_107848906
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TRADOC CG-GEN Funk FY21 Branching Plan Overview Message, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
