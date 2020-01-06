Soldier highlight video in advance of the Army birthday (Michigan National Guard video by SPC Aaron Good).
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 13:53
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755590
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-OS192-303
|Filename:
|DOD_107848881
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Highlight Video - Sgt. Wilson, by SPC Aaron Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT