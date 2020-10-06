Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BALTOPS 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 10, 2020) USS Mount Whitney (LCC20) arrives in Kiel, Germany to resupply prior to BALTOPS 2020, June 4. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 13:37
    Category:
    Video ID: 755589
    VIRIN: 200604-N-BM428-0001
    Filename: DOD_107848843
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    C6F
    MSC
    BALTOPS2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT