Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Change of Command B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of the 20th Fighter Wing change of command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755586
    VIRIN: 200526-F-JT758-433
    Filename: DOD_107848822
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command B-Roll, by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    F16
    ChangeofCommand
    Win
    ACC
    Viper
    Family
    Mission
    SEAD
    20FW
    TeamShaw
    ShawAFB
    SouthCarolina
    20thFighterWing
    WeaselNation
    Unify
    Simplify

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT