New River Chapel COVID-19 Procedures

Patrons attend Catholic Mass at the Marine Corps Air Station New River Chapel on MCAS New River, North Carolina, June 5, 2020. Religious services have resumed during the COVID-19 outbreak, through limited occupancy, social distancing and the use of protective masks for the well-being of service members and families attending. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)