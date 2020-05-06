New River Chapel COVID-19 Procedures

Patrons attend Catholic Mass at the Marine Corps Air Station New River Chapel on MCAS New River, North Carolina, June 5, 2020. Religious services have resumed during the COVID-19 outbreak, through limited occupancy, social distancing and the use of protective masks for the well-being of service members and families attending. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)
|06.05.2020
|06.10.2020 13:29
|B-Roll
|755581
|200605-M-IR713-876
|DOD_107848809
|00:02:11
|MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
