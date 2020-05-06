Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New River Chapel COVID-19 Procedures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Patrons attend Catholic Mass at the Marine Corps Air Station New River Chapel on MCAS New River, North Carolina, June 5, 2020. Religious services have resumed during the COVID-19 outbreak, through limited occupancy, social distancing and the use of protective masks for the well-being of service members and families attending. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755581
    VIRIN: 200605-M-IR713-876
    Filename: DOD_107848809
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New River Chapel COVID-19 Procedures, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    New River Chapel
    COVID19USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT