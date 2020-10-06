Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Armor BOLC Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by ALEX TURKATTE 

    U.S. Army Armor School

    Armor Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) video of training conducted by 19A Armor Lieutenants upon arrival to Fort Benning, Georgia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755577
    VIRIN: 200610-O-FE273-885
    Filename: DOD_107848771
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armor BOLC Video, by ALEX TURKATTE, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Armor #BOLC #ABOLC #Cavalry #19A #M1A1 #M1A2 #USAARMS #FortBenning #MCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT