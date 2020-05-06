Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is turning over an alternate care site this morning to the state of Tennessee that provides an additional 67 COVID-19 non-acute treatment spaces at Nashville General Hospital.

The project involved the demolition and renovation of the eighth floor of the hospital to create a functioning alternate care site for the treatment of non-acute COVID-19 patients. Additionally, construction of barriers and HVAC modifications were made on the second floor to convert existing space into a site suitable to treat COVID non-acute patients. The Corps received the work assignment from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency and awarded the contract May 1, 2020. The construction cost is $7.2 million. New medical infrastructure consists of oxygen and nurse call systems. Nashville General Hospital will operate the facility. The hospital is working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to provide equipment and supplies.