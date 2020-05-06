Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is turning over an alternate care site this morning to the state of Tennessee that provides an additional 67 COVID-19 non-acute treatment spaces at Nashville General Hospital.
    The project involved the demolition and renovation of the eighth floor of the hospital to create a functioning alternate care site for the treatment of non-acute COVID-19 patients. Additionally, construction of barriers and HVAC modifications were made on the second floor to convert existing space into a site suitable to treat COVID non-acute patients. The Corps received the work assignment from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency and awarded the contract May 1, 2020. The construction cost is $7.2 million. New medical infrastructure consists of oxygen and nurse call systems. Nashville General Hospital will operate the facility. The hospital is working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to provide equipment and supplies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755560
    VIRIN: 200605-A-BO243-2001
    Filename: DOD_107848600
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    FEMA
    TEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Mark Rankin
    Bill Lee
    COVID19
    Alternate Care Facilities
    Alternate Care Sites
    State of Tennessee
    Nashville General Hospital
    Mayor John Cooper
    Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT