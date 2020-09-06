A Polish air force F-16V Viper is refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during Exercise Baltic Operations, over Poland, June 9, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755552
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-TF218-1127
|Filename:
|DOD_107848426
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Polish F-16V refueled over Poland, by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
