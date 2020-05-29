Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 45 Space Wing Supports Human Space Flight

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Kasberg  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    The 45 Space Wing sets the pace for space by providing operational resources to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for the recovery and retrieval of personnel and spacecraft equipment during a human space flight launch, May 30, 2020 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. Department of Defense assets are uniquely postured to assist with these operations, especially in regard module recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)

