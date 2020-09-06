Capt. Kristi M. Luttrell transferred command of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans to Capt. Will E. Watson during a change of command ceremony held at Sector New Orleans on May 29, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
|06.09.2020
|06.10.2020 10:50
|755545
|200609-G-UI834-320
|DOD_107848366
|00:02:26
|US
This work, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans holds change of command, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
