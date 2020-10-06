Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sickle Cell Trait and Military Service

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Uniformed Services University

    This video is designed to inform the service member, new recruits and cadre leadership about Sickle Cell Trait (SCT) and the impact it can have on athletic performance and military service. The Uniformed Services University's (USU) Consortium for Health and Military Performance's (CHAMP) Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis O’Connor, speaks with two people with SCT to discuss the different outcomes SCT can have on physical exertion. This video is an educational product that provides the viewer with the most current information on sickle cell trait (SCT) in warfighters. The video also uses an interactive interview style with two individuals with SCT to discuss the benefits, risks, and importantly, recommended safety precautions for warfighters beginning military training. It is significant in that it provides for the first time a presentation of an exertional collapse in an individual with sickle cell trait. The individual provides a description and a commentary of the collapse. In total, the video provides the viewer with an evidence based educational product that details the implications of military service and exercise on those with sickle cell trait. (Produced by the Uniformed Services University and the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020
    Uniformed Services University

