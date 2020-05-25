Virtual student tours of 4 shops within the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron: CE Electrical Power Production, Protective Coatings (Paint and Sign Shop), "Dirt Boys" and HVAC shops.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 09:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755526
|VIRIN:
|200525-F-VD885-500
|Filename:
|DOD_107848294
|Length:
|00:06:32
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DODEA Student Tours - Civil Engineering Shops, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
