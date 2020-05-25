Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DODEA Student Tours - Civil Engineering Shops

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Virtual student tours of 4 shops within the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron: CE Electrical Power Production, Protective Coatings (Paint and Sign Shop), "Dirt Boys" and HVAC shops.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755526
    VIRIN: 200525-F-VD885-500
    Filename: DOD_107848294
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DODEA Student Tours - Civil Engineering Shops, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineering
    Dirt Boys
    HVAC
    Power Production
    52nd CES
    Sign Shop
    Virtual Student Tour

