    USAMU Service Rifle Teams - Happy Birthday Army

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team says Happy Birthday to the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 09:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 755524
    VIRIN: 200610-A-ZG886-313
    Filename: DOD_107848289
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Service Rifle Teams - Happy Birthday Army, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    soldiers
    rifle
    US Army
    marksmanship
    Army birthday
    Father's Day
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    Army245

