    77th FGS Red Flag Q&A

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video interview with Maj. Claire Vazquez, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, Lt. Will Smith, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation flight commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Joel Banks, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron flight chief.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 09:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 755522
    VIRIN: 200313-F-JT758-811
    Filename: DOD_107848286
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
