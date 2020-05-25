Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DODEA Student Tours - Emergency Response Teams

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Student tour of 3 shops within the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron: CE Fire, Emergency Management and Explosive Ordinance Disposal

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 09:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755521
    VIRIN: 200525-F-VD885-659
    Filename: DOD_107848285
    Length: 00:13:02
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DODEA Student Tours - Emergency Response Teams, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Emergency Management
    EOD
    Readiness
    CE
    Student Tour
    Virtual Field Trip

