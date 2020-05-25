Student tour of 3 shops within the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron: CE Fire, Emergency Management and Explosive Ordinance Disposal
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 09:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755521
|VIRIN:
|200525-F-VD885-659
|Filename:
|DOD_107848285
|Length:
|00:13:02
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DODEA Student Tours - Emergency Response Teams, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT