    On the frontlines against COVID: Medical Laboratory Specialist

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Spc. Brayden Bex, a medical laboratory specialist, is currently processing and extracting COVID-19 samples for virology within the Infectious Disease Laboratory at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. As coronavirus spread throughout Europe, Bex was augmented from the Kaiserslautern Army Health Clinic to assist virology.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 07:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755511
    VIRIN: 200610-A-GJ885-510
    Filename: DOD_107848227
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, KY, US
    This work, On the frontlines against COVID: Medical Laboratory Specialist, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command Europe
    RHCE
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

