Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintaining safe community practices as COVID-19 restrictions ease

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.03.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor, command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, discusses how U.S. Africa Command's Stuttgart and U.K. communities have fared during the COVID-19 pandemic, where we stand on a potential vaccine and how to maintain safe community practices as restrictions ease.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 06:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755506
    VIRIN: 200603-O-CQ961-011
    Filename: DOD_107848195
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining safe community practices as COVID-19 restrictions ease, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.K.
    U.S. Africa Command
    Stuttgart
    command surgeon
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT