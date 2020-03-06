Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor, command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, discusses how U.S. Africa Command's Stuttgart and U.K. communities have fared during the COVID-19 pandemic, where we stand on a potential vaccine and how to maintain safe community practices as restrictions ease.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755506
|VIRIN:
|200603-O-CQ961-011
|Filename:
|DOD_107848195
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintaining safe community practices as COVID-19 restrictions ease, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
