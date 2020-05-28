U.S. Army Soldiers with 92nd Military Police Company refined their mission essential task over a two week training exercise at Baumholder, Germany May 28, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 04:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755499
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-RD023-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107848154
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 92nd Military Police Training Exercise B-Roll, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT