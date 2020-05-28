Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd Military Police Training Exercise B-Roll

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.28.2020

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 92nd Military Police Company refined their mission essential task over a two week training exercise at Baumholder, Germany May 28, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755499
    VIRIN: 200610-A-RD023-001
    Filename: DOD_107848154
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd Military Police Training Exercise B-Roll, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training Exercise
    TSC
    92nd Military Police Company
    Baumholder
    TSAE
    Strong Europe
    7ATC

