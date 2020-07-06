U.S. Army units with historic-lineage to D-Day who were unable to participate in the 76th Anniversary commemorative events in Normandy, France this year due to COVID-19, wrote and signed a letter to the people of France published in a French newspaper June 6, 2020. While the U.S. Army cannot be physically present, they stand virtually alongside our European allies and partners in honoring those who fought and sacrificed on D-Day.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 03:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755497
|VIRIN:
|200607-F-FL370-292
|Filename:
|DOD_107848151
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Letters to France, by A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT