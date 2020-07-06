Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letters to France

    FRANCE

    06.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    U.S. Army units with historic-lineage to D-Day who were unable to participate in the 76th Anniversary commemorative events in Normandy, France this year due to COVID-19, wrote and signed a letter to the people of France published in a French newspaper June 6, 2020. While the U.S. Army cannot be physically present, they stand virtually alongside our European allies and partners in honoring those who fought and sacrificed on D-Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 03:36
