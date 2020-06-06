Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Gen. Beevers greeting for Santa Cruz Pride

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Matthew Reece 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Beevers, deputy adjutant general of the California Military Department, offers a video greeting for Santa Cruz Pride in Santa Cruz, California, June 6, 2020. (California State Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Reece)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 03:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 755496
    VIRIN: 200606-O-ZH231-1001
    Filename: DOD_107848149
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Beevers greeting for Santa Cruz Pride, by CW2 Matthew Reece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    diversity
    Pride
    National Guard
    Caifornia
    LGBT
    Pride Month
    LGBTQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT