Commercial for T's Burrito's 'Pride Lemonade' drink on Misawa Airbase.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 00:47
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|755491
|VIRIN:
|061020-N-BK888-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107848075
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Airbase Pride Lemonade, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT