Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa Airbase Pride Lemonade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Peterson 

    AFN Misawa

    Commercial for T's Burrito's 'Pride Lemonade' drink on Misawa Airbase.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 00:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 755491
    VIRIN: 061020-N-BK888-0001
    Filename: DOD_107848075
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Airbase Pride Lemonade, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Misawa Airbase 35fss T'sBurritos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT