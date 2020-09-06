MCBH Commanding Officer's Farewell Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Raul Lianez, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) delivers his remarks to the installation's Marines, Sailors, Civilian Marines and families, thanking everyone for their tireless efforts and support over the past three years, MCBH, June 8, 2020. MCBH will conduct a transition of command via video teleconference on June 9, where Col. Raul Lianez will transfer command to Lt.Col. Kevin Halpin due to current COVID-19 social distancing requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)