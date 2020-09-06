Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Commanding Officer's Farewell Message

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Raul Lianez, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) delivers his remarks to the installation's Marines, Sailors, Civilian Marines and families, thanking everyone for their tireless efforts and support over the past three years, MCBH, June 8, 2020. MCBH will conduct a transition of command via video teleconference on June 9, where Col. Raul Lianez will transfer command to Lt.Col. Kevin Halpin due to current COVID-19 social distancing requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 21:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755485
    VIRIN: 200609-M-LK477-280
    Filename: DOD_107848017
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    marines
    MCBH
    Mokapu Peninsula

