U.S. Marine Corps Col. Raul Lianez, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) delivers his remarks to the installation's Marines, Sailors, Civilian Marines and families, thanking everyone for their tireless efforts and support over the past three years, MCBH, June 8, 2020. MCBH will conduct a transition of command via video teleconference on June 9, where Col. Raul Lianez will transfer command to Lt.Col. Kevin Halpin due to current COVID-19 social distancing requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 21:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755485
|VIRIN:
|200609-M-LK477-280
|Filename:
|DOD_107848017
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCBH Commanding Officer's Farewell Message, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT